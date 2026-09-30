Volante Technologies has partnered with Circle to integrate USDC payment and settlement workflows into its payments platform for banks.

Volante will bring USDC workflows into its AI-powered Payments Platform. Financial institutions will then be able to assess how stablecoin activity can operate alongside their existing payment rails, operational controls, and on- and off-ramp requirements. They will not need to build a separate digital asset stack. Circle issues USDC through its regulated entities.

Stablecoin workflows inside existing infrastructure

Volante clients will be able to evaluate a defined set of USDC workflows within the payments infrastructure they already run. These cover minting and redemption, beneficiary wallet registration, funding, notifications, and wallet-to-wallet payment execution.

Volante platform is ISO-native, cloud-native, and multi-cloud, and it includes agentic AI and low-code capabilities. The company states that the platform processes millions of transactions and trillions in value daily.

Banks are described as evaluating USDC workflows, with Volante indicating that clients will be able to run these tests soon. For institutions considering stablecoins, this approach keeps any pilot activity inside established governance and control frameworks rather than on standalone digital asset systems.

A move towards multi-rail architectures

The companies frame the collaboration as part of a wider industry shift towards multi-rail payments architectures. These combine traditional payment systems with newer forms of digital value transfer. The goal is to help banks explore new approaches to payments, settlement, and liquidity movement while keeping the governance, controls, and interoperability that institutional use requires.

Nikhil Chandhok, Chief Product and Technology Officer at Circle, noted that stablecoins are becoming a more important part of payments ecosystem, adding that financial institutions need functional ways to understand how digital dollars fit into their current procedures. According to Circle, the collaboration is meant to help banks move from exploration towards implementation.

Volante has also outlined areas for further work with Circle, including Circle Mint, potential joint go-to-market opportunities, and the availability of USDC via Volante. Beyond USDC, Circle's platform includes Circle Payments Network for global money movement and Arc, a blockchain designed for enterprise use.

For banks already running payments on Volante's platform, the collaboration could reduce the integration work needed to test stablecoin settlement. It could also place USDC workflows within the same infrastructure used for their existing rails.