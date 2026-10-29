Devexperts has integrated its DXtrade platform with KuCoin, giving brokers access to KuCoin liquidity for spot and perpetual futures markets.

Ireland-based software developer Devexperts offers DXtrade as a white-label, multi-asset trading platform for brokers. Through the integration, brokers licensing DXtrade can access KuCoin’s aggregated liquidity for spot and perpetual futures markets, provided through the exchange’s support programme for institutional market makers. Brokers can therefore offer crypto trading to their clients through DXtrade while drawing on liquidity from a crypto exchange.

A crypto interface for brokers

DXtrade has launched a dedicated interface for crypto traders, featuring an exchange-style order book with cumulative or step volume displays and standard or ladder price layouts. Traders can size orders by asset quantity, quote-currency value, or a percentage of available funds, and can place trades directly from charts, bringing order execution closer to the market data they are analysing.

The platform is available on web and mobile, including through a white-label mobile app, and brokers can customise the interface with their own style and branding. DXtrade also supports open APIs for third-party integrations, which Devexperts says gives brokers control over their technology roadmap and allows them to adapt to market demands and new developments.

Liquidity through third-party integrations

Borislav Alendarov, Head of Trading Operations at Devexperts, stated that facilitating third-party integrations that improve clients’ offerings is central to the company’s approach. According to Alendarov, the KuCoin integration gives DXtrade clients access to KuCoin’s liquidity services for digital asset trading directly through the platform, alongside the other markets DXtrade supports.

Devexperts has served capital markets since 2002, developing multi-asset platforms for trading equities, options, foreign exchange, commodities, and crypto, as well as matching engines, exchange solutions, and market data services. It has more than 800 engineers across offices in the US, Germany, Portugal, Bulgaria, Singapore, Turkey, and Georgia. Founded in 2017, KuCoin serves more than 45 million users across more than 200 countries and regions and offers access to more than 1,000 digital assets, and it has launched KuCoin 5.0, which added a Unified Trading Account for spot, margin, and futures.