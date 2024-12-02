Deloitte Canada and Stablecorp, a Canadian dollar stablecoin provider, have announced a strategic alliance to deliver QCAD-based stablecoin infrastructure for financial institutions operating across the region.

According to the two companies, the collaboration is positioned ahead of anticipated progress on the federal government's stablecoin framework and legislation, referred to as Bill C-15. The alliance combines Deloitte Canada's payments and financial services transformation expertise with Stablecorp's regulated digital asset infrastructure, with the stated aim of enabling Canadian banks and financial institutions to integrate stablecoin capabilities into existing platforms in a compliant and scalable manner.

Use cases and integration focus

The collaboration targets high-friction points in existing banking operations where QCAD can deliver measurable efficiency gains. Key focus areas include liquidity and capital efficiency through 24/7 instantaneous movement of collateral, inter-bank clearing to reduce the cost and time of settlement between institutions, cross-border payments using QCAD to simplify international transfers, and next-generation treasury solutions covering on-chain B2B payments, trade finance, and working capital management.

Furthermore, by integrating QCAD into existing financial institution platforms rather than requiring migration to new infrastructure, the partnership is designed to extend stablecoin benefits to the systems Canadian consumers and businesses already use. The use of blockchain technology is cited for its settlement speed, transaction immutability, traceability, and cost efficiency relative to legacy payment rails.

The announcement comes as Canada moves towards a formal stablecoin regulatory framework, positioning both companies to support banks in adopting compliant digital asset infrastructure ahead of legislation taking effect.

Commenting on the news, Soumak Chatterjee, Partner and Financial Services and Payments Leader at Deloitte Canada, said the collaboration enables capabilities critical for the Canadian banking sector to lead change and ensure global competitiveness. Adding to this, Kesem Frank, CEO of Stablecorp, said working with Deloitte Canada is a significant opportunity to make QCAD's benefits accessible through the systems Canadians already trust.