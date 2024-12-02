Cryptorefills, a Netherlands-based platform enabling consumers to spend digital assets on everyday products and services, has integrated support for USDT transferred over Plasma, a Layer 1 blockchain built specifically for stablecoin payments.

According to the official press release, users holding USDT on the Plasma network can now spend it on Cryptorefills across gift cards, mobile top-ups, travel eSIMs, flights, and hotel bookings.

Plasma launched in September 2025 with a dedicated zero-fee transaction lane for USDT, sub-second block finality through its PlasmaBFT consensus mechanism, and full EVM compatibility, meaning existing Ethereum wallets and smart contracts function without modification.

The network uses Bitcoin checkpointing for settlement security. It launched with over USD 2 billion in stablecoin liquidity and integrations with more than 100 DeFi protocols, including Aave, Ethena, and Euler. The network was developed with backing from Bitfinex and Founders Fund, with direct involvement from Tether CEO Paolo Ardoino.

Payments rationale and market context

The integration addresses a persistent barrier to stablecoin adoption in consumer payments, namely transaction costs. In markets where small-value transactions are common, particularly across emerging economies, network fees can represent a disproportionate share of the total payment amount, making stablecoin rails impractical for everyday commerce. By removing fees for USDT transfers, Plasma aims to make the cost structure comparable to, or lower than, conventional payment methods.

When it comes to Cryptorefills, the integration extends the range of blockchain networks from which users can spend USDT without converting to fiat, adding a settlement layer optimised for the kind of high-frequency, low-value transactions that characterise retail consumer payments.

Commenting on the news, Massimiliano Silenzi, CEO of Cryptorefills, noted that stablecoins are beginning to function as a practical payment rail for everyday transactions, and that infrastructure such as Plasma addresses the cost side while platforms like Cryptorefills provide the spending layer.