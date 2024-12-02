Crypto.com obtains a full stack of CFTC derivatives licenses

Crypto.com has announced that it now has approval of a full stack of US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) derivatives licenses.

Following this announcement, Crypto.com | Derivatives North America (CDNA), a CFTC-registered exchange and clearinghouse and an affiliate of Crypto.com, will now be approved to offer margined derivatives trading on cryptocurrencies and other asset classes with an amendment to its designated contract market (DCM) license. This will take place in addition to its existing capabilities to offer fully collateralised derivatives through its prediction markets.

This full stack of CFTC-approved derivatives licenses is expected to enable Crypto.com to provide clients with a comprehensive derivatives trading experience, alongside the company’s additional product offerings. This will include spot markets, prediction markets, stocks, qualified custody, credit and debit cards, and more.

More information on Crypto.com’s full stack of CFTC derivatives licenses

According to the official press release, through the use of the amended order, the firm will be able to deliver margined derivatives, including crypto perpetuals, to its customers. CDNA filed its request to amend its DCM order back on May 31, 2024, as part of the process to amend the DCM order for margin. At the same time, CDNA provided extensive documentation and performed multiple trading demos, which required several reviews made by the CFTC Staff.

Furthermore, CDNA has been building a robust exchange and clearinghouse for multiple products, aiming to focus on the launch of its margined derivatives using improved technology developed on optimised risk management. The institution is set to announce details on the launch of its new suite of margined solutions soon.

This initiative represents the latest regulatory licensure strategy for Crypto.com, which is currently building on its industry commitment to regulatory compliance, security, and privacy licenses and registrations. Product and service availability, as well as terms and conditions, are currently subject to legal terms and jurisdiction restrictions.