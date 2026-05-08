Crypto.com launches in-app travel booking with Bookit

Crypto.com has launched Crypto.com Travel, an in-app booking service powered by Bookit, offering CRO cashback rewards across travel and entertainment.

The service integrates with Bookit's global distribution network to give access to over one million listings, spanning hotel accommodations, flights, cruises, car rentals, and live experiences, as well as more than 20 million event tickets. Crypto.com Travel is available now within the Crypto.com App for Level Up subscribers in eligible jurisdictions.

Tier-based rewards and stacking options

Crypto.com Travel operates as part of Level Up, Crypto.com's tiered user benefits programme. Rewards are structured according to subscription tier: users who sign up at the Basic Tier can receive up to 5% back in CRO, while higher-tier subscribers can earn up to 35% back on eligible bookings. CRO rewards are issued following booking confirmation, with timing subject to booking type and applicable terms.

In addition, the programme also supports reward stacking, allowing users to earn up to an additional 6% back in CRO when payments are made via Crypto.com Pay, the Crypto.com Prepaid Visa Card, or the Crypto.com Visa Signature Credit Card, where available. Booking options include refundable and pay-at-stay arrangements.

Positioning crypto rewards in mainstream commerce

The launch represents an effort by Crypto.com to extend the real-world utility of CRO beyond exchange and trading activity, embedding token-based incentives into a category where established loyalty programmes remain prevalent. Traditional travel loyalty schemes typically rely on point-based currencies with variable redemption conditions, whereas Crypto.com Travel is structured around direct CRO cashback aligned with specific booking policies.

Bookit, which provides booking infrastructure to institutions and consumer platforms, positions the partnership as part of a broader shift towards tokenised rewards in consumer spending. The company's platform is designed to support tier-based reward structures and large-scale distribution requirements.

Eric Anziani, President and Chief Operating Officer at Crypto.com, described the initiative as an extension of what the platform characterises as a comprehensive crypto rewards programme, with a focus on integrating digital asset incentives into everyday activities. Lin Dai, CEO of Bookit, noted the partnership as consistent with the company's strategy of helping major institutions deploy travel and commerce platforms targeting a new generation of consumers.

Furthermore, the integration does not require users to hold or purchase travel products through a separate application, as the access is embedded within the existing Crypto.com App interface. Availability and reward rates are subject to regional eligibility and the terms governing each Level Up subscription tier.