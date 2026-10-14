China’s Communist Party Central Committee and the State Council have released the Opinions on Developing New Quality Productive Forces, a policy document that calls for the construction of a national blockchain network. The document sets out 19 measures covering the country’s productivity and technology agenda, with the deep integration of the real economy and the digital economy among its central aims.

National blockchain network and data infrastructure

Under the opinion, China will build a national blockchain network alongside a nationwide integrated computing network, while optimising the layout, construction, and operation of national data infrastructure. The same section refers to projects including ‘East Data, West Computing’, intelligent manufacturing, and the development of the industrial internet. It also calls for deeper digital transformation of manufacturing, an improved policy framework for digital industrialisation and industrial digitalisation, and the creation of internationally competitive digital industry clusters.

Alongside the infrastructure plans, the opinion calls for improved systems for confirming data property rights, the market trading of data, and the distribution and protection of rights and interests. These systems cover how data is owned, how it is exchanged, and how the value it generates is allocated. The government will also implement pilot and demonstration projects related to data as a factor of production, aiming to release its economic potential and linking these data rules to the wider infrastructure and manufacturing measures.

Blockchain infrastructure without tokens

The opinion does not mention tokens or cryptocurrency trading, which remains banned in mainland China. The country already operates the Blockchain-based Service Network, a state-backed platform that supports enterprise and government applications but does not allow cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin to run on its rails.

Beyond blockchain, the document seeks to strengthen intellectual property protection and reduce risks linked to investment bubbles and herd behaviour. For the digital asset sector, the plan positions blockchain as part of state-led data and industrial infrastructure rather than as a basis for crypto markets.