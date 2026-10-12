US-based financial services company BNY has extended its Digital Asset Custody platform to select institutional clients in the EU, operating under the Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) regulation.

The expansion follows the addition of The Bank of New York Mellon SA/NV, BNY’s European banking entity, to the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) MiCA register in July 2026. The registration allows BNY to provide custody, administration, and transfer services for crypto-assets on behalf of its clients in the EU.

BNY ties the expansion to the pace of digital asset adoption across Europe. According to Jennifer Barker, Head of Europe at BNY, banks and broker-dealers are expanding their crypto-asset and stablecoin offerings. Asset managers and corporate treasurers are exploring digital payments and tokenised securities to improve liquidity, settlement, and collateral mobility. The company argues that institutions pursuing these strategies require the same resilience, oversight, and safeguards they apply to traditional operations.

Platform capabilities and supported assets

BNY launched the Digital Asset Custody platform in 2022. It provides safekeeping and servicing of digital assets through infrastructure built around risk management and security controls. These include multiparty computation (MPC) technology, segregated client wallets, and private key storage.

Under its custody model, BNY offers market participants regulated access to BTC, ETH, SOL, and USDC. The company has also stated its intention to support a broader range of crypto-assets and stablecoins.

BNY positions the platform as an extension of its existing asset servicing business rather than a standalone product. Moreover, Carolyn Weinberg, Chief Innovation and Market Transformation Officer at BNY, said the service draws on the controls and operational expertise of that franchise. The stated aim is to let clients integrate their current operations with digital asset strategies across the full asset lifecycle.

Role in BNY’s digital asset strategy

BNY describes Digital Asset Custody as the foundation of its wider digital asset capabilities. The platform supports use cases spanning digital cash, tokenised assets, payments, settlement, and collateral mobility.

According to the company, the European expansion reflects continued investment in capabilities that connect traditional and digital financial ecosystems. BNY also links it to plans to develop services that support new forms of financial activity for clients globally.

The development gives select EU institutions access to crypto-asset custody from a G-SIB operating under MiCA. It also extends to digital assets the governance standards that BNY applies to its traditional asset servicing. Banks, broker-dealers, asset managers, and corporate treasurers are among the client groups BNY identifies as expanding or exploring digital asset activity in the region.