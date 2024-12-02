Bitget Wallet brings crypto payments to PIX

Bitget Wallet has integrated PIX, Brazil’s instant payment system, and partnered with Aeon to enable users to pay directly with self-custodied crypto by scanning a PIX QR code.

This feature allows users to spend USDT and USDC across blockchains such as BNB, Ethereum, Solana, Tron, Ton, and Base, while merchants and retailers continue to receive payments in BRL.

Paying using crypto nationwide in Brazil

PIX is the country’s dominant retail payment method, integrated in everyday life and utilised by over 150 million individuals and businesses nationwide. In 2024, PIX processed 64 billion transactions worth USD 4.6 trillion, meaning a 53% YoY increase and 80% higher than the combined total of credit and debit card payments.

With this integration, Bitget Wallet users can pay with crypto at restaurants, shops, and make P2P transfers instantly, without needing a bank account or intermediaries. Transactions settle in seconds and are available around the clock, including weekends and holidays.

Integrating PIX strengthens the wallet’s goal to offer users the freedom to pay with crypto and bring global digital assets to Brazil’s payment infrastructure. The initiative follows Bitget Wallet’s broader mission to enter the Brazil and LATAM markets. In August 2025, the company introduced its USD-based zero-fee crypto card, allowing users to spend stablecoins globally at millions of Mastercard-supported merchants. With integrated onramp and offramp services that enable users to buy or sell cryptocurrencies directly within the wallet, Bitget aims to position itself as a fully self-custodial platform for both digital asset management and everyday spending. Additionally, the wallet supports QR-based payments globally through its Solana Pay embedded solution and in Southeast Asia through national QR code integrations.

The move comes as Bitget Wallet launched a USD-denominated Mastercard crypto card in the country, developed in partnership with digital payments infrastructure firm Immersve. The card is issued digitally through the Bitget Wallet mobile app and uses Mastercard's Digital First technology for instant activation. Users can top up the card in real time with the USDC stablecoin, with support for spending via Apple Pay and Google Pay.