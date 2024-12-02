Bitget Wallet has introduced a USD-based cryptocurrency payment card in Brazil, marking its first move into Latin America’s payments landscape.

The Mastercard-branded card, developed in partnership with digital payments infrastructure firm Immersve, enables users to make payments using crypto at merchants accepting Mastercard worldwide.

The card is issued digitally through the Bitget Wallet mobile app and uses Mastercard's Digital First technology for instant activation. Users can top up the card in real time with the USDC stablecoin, with support for spending via Apple Pay and Google Pay. Transactions in USD incur no fees, and no charges are applied on top-ups.

Expansion planned across Latin America and Asia-Pacific

Bitget Wallet plans to extend the card offering to Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Chile, Peru, and Guatemala in the coming months, with further expansion into Asia-Pacific markets expected later in the year.

The company has positioned the product as a tool for users holding stablecoins who wish to avoid volatility in local currencies. Cardholders can spend directly in USD from their wallets, bypassing the need for local bank accounts or fiat currency conversion. According to Bitget Wallet representatives, the card also allows users to earn interest on idle wallet balances while retaining the ability to make everyday purchases.

Officials from Immersve noted that Latin America’s high level of cryptocurrency adoption makes it an important testing ground for blockchain-based payment infrastructure. Representatives from Bitget Wallet described the region as a natural entry point for its global payments strategy, citing demand for practical crypto spending options.

The card is part of Bitget Wallet's broader development of its payments and finance features. These include QR-based payments, in-app shopping capabilities, and integrated earning tools, all aimed at improving the utility of its non-custodial wallet.