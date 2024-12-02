Bitget, a cryptocurrency exchange, has launched the Bitget Card across selected Asia Pacific markets in partnership with Visa and DCS, a card-issuing infrastructure provider.

The card enables users to convert crypto holdings into fiat for everyday spending at merchants across the Visa network, with conversion and payment processing handled automatically in the background.

The initial rollout makes a virtual Bitget Card available to Asia Pacific users, with a physical card planned for the coming months. The card is issued in collaboration with DCS and powered by Visa's global payments network. Transactions are processed instantly through conventional card rails, removing the need for manual off-ramping or separate conversion steps before making a purchase.

Rewards structure and planned features

The Bitget Card launches with a cashback structure of up to 20% on eligible spending, capped at USD 800, alongside low foreign exchange fees. Additional benefits for VIP members include higher rebates and complimentary physical card issuance once available. Planned future features include fee-free ATM withdrawals of up to USD 100 per month and access to a global airport lounge network.

The launch extends Bitget's exchange ecosystem into everyday payments, aligning with what the company describes as its Universal Exchange strategy, bringing crypto, derivatives, and tokenized traditional assets under a single framework. The card partnership with Visa and DCS represents the consumer payments dimension of that strategy, narrowing the operational gap between digital asset holdings and real-world spending without requiring users to actively manage the conversion process.

Commenting on the news, Adeline Kim, Country Manager for Singapore and Brunei at Visa, said the Bitget Card reflects how payments are evolving, enabling a seamless move from digital assets to everyday spending through a familiar card experience at scale. Joan Han, COO of DCS and DeCard, said the combination of Bitget's ecosystem, DCS's issuing infrastructure, and Visa's acceptance network brings crypto holders into everyday payment flows through a familiar experience. Gracy Chen, CEO of Bitget, said crypto should operate quietly in the background of daily life rather than requiring constant user attention.