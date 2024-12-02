Iulia Musat
02 Apr 2026 / 5 Min Read
CaixaBank gains MiCA licence for crypto-asset services in EU
EDX Markets applies for OCC national trust bank charter for crypto custody
Wirex and Crossmint integrate stablecoin wallets with card issuance
Bitget rolls out crypto-to-fiat payment card across Asia Pacific with Visa and DCS
How consumers use stablecoins: 2026 BVNK report highlights
The five things payment service providers need to know about stablecoins
Cardano Foundation CEO: why Europe's next move on Digital Product Passports matters for global blockchain
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