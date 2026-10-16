BingX EU has obtained a MiCAR licence from Austria’s FMA, allowing it to offer regulated crypto services across the EEA.

Austria’s Financial Market Authority (FMA) granted the authorisation to MEGE zweite GmbH, the Austria-based entity that operates as BingX EU. The licence was issued under the EU’s Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (MiCAR) and covers the company’s activities as a crypto-asset service provider (CASP). The firm can use it to serve users in 29 countries of the European Economic Area (EEA), subject to ongoing passporting arrangements.

BingX EU is the European entity of BingX, a multi-asset trading platform founded in 2018 that reports more than 40 million users worldwide. Under the MiCAR authorisation, the European platform offers regulated broker services. These include crypto custody, exchange, and other crypto-asset services for both retail and institutional clients.

Single authorisation, multi-market reach

The Austrian licence is meant to serve as the basis for the company’s activity across all 29 EEA markets once passporting arrangements are completed. This structure lets BingX EU work towards pan-European coverage through one supervised entity instead of building separate national set-ups.

The authorisation does not mean services are live across the region yet. BingX EU said it is still preparing to launch its regulated offering in the EEA and will keep working with the FMA and other European regulators during that phase.

Regulatory clarity as a growth lever

The company presents the licence as part of a long-term approach to growth in Europe. It links regulatory clarity to three outcomes: user confidence, wider institutional participation, and the sustainable development of the sector as digital assets become more embedded in the financial system. In this framing, MiCAR’s harmonised rules on transparency, security, and investor protection are a prerequisite for scaling, not a constraint on it.

Daniel Lai, Chief Executive Officer of BingX EU, said the company’s priority is to give European users a trading experience that is regulated locally. He added that operating under MiCAR places the firm’s services within a defined framework and holds it to the security, transparency, and accountability standards that users and institutions in the region expect. In Lai’s view, this regulatory footing can support broader and more sustainable adoption of digital assets across Europe.