Crypto exchange Binance has announced that it has submitted an application in Greece to operate under the EU’s MiCA regulation.

As confirmed by Binance on 23 January 2026, the crypto exchange formally applied for the crypto licence, choosing Greece as its regulatory base, before the framework’s implementation, which will happen later in 2026.

Current moves and future strategy

The company filed the application with the Hellenic Capital Market Commission (HCMC), Greece’s national authority supervising securities and crypto asset service providers. A Binance spokesperson mentioned in a statement that the company is actively engaging with the HCMC, seeing MiCA as a positive and key milestone for the industry by bringing together regulatory clarity, solid user safeguards, and a clear framework for responsible innovation.

The representative added that Binance welcomes the opportunity to closely collaborate with the HCMC as this regulation takes shape in the EU. Also, the company intends to contribute to the long-term development of Europe’s digital financial services landscape.

Before this announcement, Binance integrated a local holding company in Greece, namely Binary Greece. In its articles of association, the company underlined plans to centre its efforts on acquiring and managing equity participations across the region and offering financial advisory services.

At the time of writing, Binance’s crypto licence application was being assessed under a fast-track process started by the HCMC. The national authority selected five global advisory companies, including PwC, Deloitte, and KPMG, to support the licensing review.

In addition to Binance, several other crypto companies have announced their steps towards either applying for or achieving the MiCA authorisation. Most recently, Ramp Network obtained CASP authorisation from the Central Bank of Ireland under MiCA. Shortly before, KuCoin gained its MiCA licence in Austria, while Blockchain.com secured its own approval by establishing a presence in Malta.

When it comes to Binance, December 2025 saw the company receiving global licence from the Finance Services Regulatory Authority (FSRA) under the ADGM framework. Marking a step forward, both in the crypto world and for Binance, the milestone advanced the company’s commitment to developing a compliant digital asset ecosystem and strengthening its position in the crypto space.