Ant International first to use HSBC’s tokenised deposit service

Ant International has become the initial client to use HSBC’s tokenised deposit service in Hong Kong, a platform that applies distributed ledger technology to corporate payments.

The service is the first of its kind led by a bank in Hong Kong, aiming to modernise how companies handle liquidity and settlement. Through the system, traditional deposits are represented as digital ‘tokens’, which can then be used for instant remittances and payments. HSBC officials said the approach reduces reliance on cut-off times and batch processes, providing firms with round-the-clock settlement and more transparent oversight of transactions.

A continuation of an established partnership

Ant International, the international arm of Ant Group, has worked with HSBC for several years on payment-related projects. According to bank representatives, the relationship grew out of demand from Ant’s clients for quicker and more secure ways to move funds. Officials from Ant International noted that the collaboration has extended across different geographies and a range of global payment activities.

Both sides view the new service as a foundation for testing further applications of digital money in treasury and payment solutions. HSBC officials suggested that the tokenised deposit system is not just a settlement tool but also a means to explore programmable payment structures and other use cases for distributed ledger technology.

Ant International has described TDS as playing a central role in its efforts to expand real-time payment capabilities. The company expects the system to improve treasury management efficiency and improve its ability to manage liquidity across markets.