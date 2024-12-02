Anchorage Digital has integrated Jupiter, Solana's swap and liquidity aggregator, directly into Porto, Anchorage’s institutional self-custody wallet.

As demand for secure access to the Solana DeFi ecosystem increases, Anchorage Digital aims to improve Porto to meet these needs. Interacting with DeFi requires managing multiple dApps, navigating external interfaces, and depending on third parties, which puts institutions at risk. Accessing Jupiter securely from within an institutional-level interface previously required additional steps and operational complexity. The company aims to tackle this challenge and offer institutions a suite of benefits to help.

Benefits for institutional users

Porto’s native integration of Jupiter delivers optimised liquidity on Solana, enabling users to access Jupiter’s routing engine directly from Porto for optimal trade execution across diverse liquidity sources in the system. Additionally, for a limited time, institutions can access fee-free Jupiter swaps in Porto.

Institutional users will also be able to execute swaps securely within the web dashboard, removing the need to rely on external dApps and simplifying operational processes while lowering risk. Private keys can be kept online through the transaction signing process in Porto for every Jupiter swap, as Porto uses air-gapped, tamper-proof HSMs to ensure compliance with security standards. Another advantage is the robust policy management, which secures all necessary approvals with extended time in Porto, allowing users to uphold tight governance standards and maintain efficiency in trade execution.

Anchorage Digital believes that true institutional adoption of DeFi needs a foundational infrastructure that meets compliance and security standards. The integration with Jupiter is a step in building that foundation on Solana, offering the market the secure on-ramps needed to contribute to financial innovation. The move aims to provide direct access to essential DeFi protocols and support Anchorage Digital’s institutional wallet clients with the tools they demand to efficiently navigate the web3 world.