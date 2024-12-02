AMINA integrates Ripple’s RLUSD stablecoin

Switzerland-based crypto bank AMINA has become one of the first banks globally to directly support Ripple USD (RLUSD), providing stability and regulatory compliance.

At launch, custody and trading services will be available to AMINA clients holding RLUSD, a stablecoin valued one-to-one with the US dollar. This serves as a foundation for expanded services in the coming months, according to the officials.

AMINA will provide custody and trading services for institutional investors, marking an important step toward the real-world adoption of RLUSD.

As a FINMA-regulated institution, AMINA will enable its client base of professional investors, institutions, and corporations to access Ripple’s stablecoin ecosystem with the security and governance that clients expect from a traditional banking partner.

Some key features of this integration include:

Security – RLUSD is issued in the US with independent oversight and is fully backed 1:1 by cash and cash equivalents such as US Treasuries. AMINA, a licenced Swiss bank, offers custody and trading using the same infrastructure trusted by global financial institutions;

Reliability – RLUSD is designed to maintain a constant one-to-one value against the USD dollar;

Optimal access – customers can access and manage RLUSD directly through their AMINA account, available on both mobile and desktop, with security and speed built in.

RLUSD’s growing market presence

With a market capitalisation exceeding USD 440 million as of June 2025, RLUSD is increasingly recognised as a compliant and trusted asset for institutions seeking exposure to stablecoins, according to its officials. In June 2025, Ripple announced plans to apply for a national bank charter in the US, underscoring a broader push towards regulatory clarity and integration with the traditional financial ecosystem.

AMINA Bank removed custody fees for USDC and EURC

In January 2025, AMINA announced that its Stablecoin Rewards Account offered both individuals and businesses fee-free custody alongside other benefits. Users received quarterly rewards on USDC holdings with a minimum interest rate of 0.2%. Rewards were subject to availability, and rates varied at AMINA’s discretion. This provided the same benefits typically associated with fiat but without the traditional banking fees.