Coinme expands cash-to-crypto access in the US

Coinme has expanded access to its cash-to-cryptocurrency service by enabling wallet funding at more than 10,000 new retail locations across the United States.

These additions, supported by the Green Dot network, bring the total number of participating sites to over 50,000, making Coinme’s cash-based crypto exchange network the largest of its kind in the country.

With the update, users can now convert cash into cryptocurrency through the Coinme app at convenience stores, pharmacies, and other national retailers. Transactions are completed by entering a purchase amount in the app, scanning a barcode at the register, and handing over the cash. Funds are typically available immediately in the user’s Coinme Wallet.

According to representatives from Coinme, this expanded reach is designed to accommodate the growing number of Americans turning to decentralised finance tools, particularly those who may not rely on traditional bank accounts. Company officials emphasised the goal of providing an entry point into digital assets that does not require a bank-issued debit card or online banking credentials.

Scaling infrastructure and responding to user demand

Coinme’s retail cash system, branded as Coinme Cash, applies a flat fee of USD 3.95 per transaction at the point of purchase, regardless of the cash amount being converted. Internal estimates suggest that the service could offer users up to 35% more crypto value per dollar compared to average Bitcoin ATM transactions, citing lower overall fees and minimal exchange rate spreads. These figures are based on company research comparing a USD 500 transaction at major Bitcoin ATM providers as of July 2025.

The service expansion coincides with wider efforts by Coinme to scale its infrastructure and respond to demand from users seeking simpler access to cryptocurrency. The company continues to invest in retail distribution as well as its crypto-as-a-service offerings, which provide other firms with embedded digital asset capabilities.

Officials from Coinme stated that regulatory shifts and increased mainstream interest in digital assets are creating new opportunities to serve underserved populations, particularly those who rely on physical cash rather than digital financial tools.