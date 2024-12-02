Clients depositing digital dollars with AMINA can grow their holdings through rewards without custody fees while benefiting from unlimited access, improved security, and regulated protection from counterparty risk.











Free USDC custody and quarterly rewards

AMINA’s Stablecoin Rewards Account offers both individuals and businesses fee-free custody alongside other benefits. Users get quarterly rewards on USDC holdings with a minimum interest rate of 0.2%. Rewards are subject to availability and rates may vary at AMINA’s discretion. This provides the same benefits typically associated with fiat but without the traditional banking fees.

Clients also have the guarantee that their stablecoins will never be lent out, moved or reinvested. Moreover, assets are safeguarded with disaster recovery systems in segregated wallets and held off balance sheets, which ensures they remain independent from AMINA’s liabilities, eliminating counterparty risk.

Users also get the secure and private asset vault they expect from a Swiss bank, combined with the advanced protection of custody technology.

This offering aligns with the bank’s commitment to increase stablecoin adoption and deliver value to clients worldwide. Fully backed 1:1 by reserves, EURC and USDC offer stability and global reach for holders. By enabling faster, more cost-efficient transactions, they provide businesses and individuals with enhanced liquidity within the crypto ecosystem. Widely used for digital transactions, remittances, and as a store of value, these stablecoins align with and support AMINA's mission to advance the crypto industry.

To be eligible for the account, customers have to maintain an average balance of USDC 10,000 or more across hot and cold storage. Once EURC is available, users can deposit the stablecoin into their rewards account and earn on their combined EURC and USDC holdings. The account is available for all AMINa clients, except for those resident or domiciled in the EEA. The rewards are not registered under the US security laws and may not be offered or sold in the US or to any person living there.





Latest updates about AMINA

In June 2024, the digital asset bank launched the AMINA Payment Network (APN) to facilitate fiat payments for crypto banking customers. APN supports CHF, EUR, and USD payments between APN members, providing flexibility and efficiency for individuals and businesses, with additional currencies added since the launch.

Members can join with an introductory offer of zero membership and transaction fees if they have a current AMINA account. The APN is only available to existing AMINA Bank clients.