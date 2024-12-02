Blockstream has announced the launch of Simplicity in order to provide safer and more efficient contracts on Bitcoin.

Following this announcement, the initiative introduces more expressive Bitcoin-native smart contract capabilities to layer-2, anchored in Bitcoin’s security model and developed to avoid the exploits and fragility inherent to other platforms.

In addition, Simplicity is set to introduce improved Bitcoin-native programmability, designed for a new generation of decentralised financial contracts and optimised forms of self-custody, while respecting Bitcoin’s core values of security and auditability as well.

More information on Blockstream’s Simplicity launch

According to the official press release, Simplicity is based on Bitcoin’s stateless UTXO model, aiming to enable contracts to be formally verified, i.e., and mathematically proven correct before execution. This process is set to make it especially well-suited to high-assurance use cases in banking and institutional finance, where reliability and transparency need to be respected. At the same time, Simplicity was designed to balance expressiveness and security, deliberately omitting high-risk features, including recursion, unbounded loops, and implicit global variables that are commonly responsible for multiple major bugs and vulnerabilities in other ecosystems.

Included in the potential use cases are the programmable vaults (representing time-locked withdrawals, policy-enforced access, and recovery logic), Bitcoin-native smart banks (which include multi-user UTXO aggregation with enforceable balance rules, Merkle tree ownership, and others), decentralised identity and reputation (Web-of-trust systems developed on signed assertions, suitable for social recovery and validation), and auditable DEXs (representing deterministic exchanges with lower attack surfaces and no global state or wrapped assets). In addition, it will also provide institutional custody and access control (which include threshold signature schemes using B-N signatures, offering simpler implementation and auditing than alternatives like MuSig) and decentralised governance and crowdfunding (static voting rules, recurring payment logic, and access-controlled services, all without token dependencies).

After this launch, Simplicity is set to continue to develop both on the foundational level and through SimplicityHL, a higher-level abstraction layer. In addition, ongoing upgrades will make it easier for developers to write and verify complex smart contracts directly on the Bitcoin infrastructure, which will allow Simplicity to further expand its accessibility and reach.