The financial world is at a pivotal moment. Web 3 and blockchain-based payments are no longer just the domain of crypto enthusiasts – they are redefining how we think about money, transactions, and trust. But with rapid innovation comes an equally fast-evolving regulatory landscape, one that challenges even the most established financial institutions. The question isn’t whether Web 3 payments will go mainstream, but how compliance will keep pace.

The AI-powered compliance revolution

Historically, regulatory hurdles have slowed the adoption of Web 3 payments. Compliance teams are navigating a patchwork of global regulations, from the EU’s MiCA framework to the US’ fragmented approach. But while traditional compliance methods struggle to keep up, AI is stepping in as a game-changer.

Efficiency gains : financial institutions are increasingly adopting AI for compliance. A study by Moody’s Analytics revealed that 51% of compliance and risk management professionals are utilising AI for fraud detection, underscoring its growing importance in the sector.

: financial institutions are increasingly adopting AI for compliance. A study by Moody’s Analytics revealed that 51% of compliance and risk management professionals are utilising AI for fraud detection, underscoring its growing importance in the sector. Market growth: the global market for AI in fraud detection was valued at USD 12.4 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 65.35 billion by 2034, reflecting the escalating investment in AI-driven compliance solutions.

These figures underscore a crucial reality: AI isn’t just a tool – it’s becoming the backbone of effective regulatory oversight in crypto payments.

The global regulatory divide: who’s leading the charge?

The European Union is setting the tone with its Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) regulation, coming into effect in 2025. MiCA mandates licencing for crypto-asset service providers and enforces strict AML and KYC protocols. This provides long-awaited clarity, helping institutions integrate Web 3 payments into mainstream finance with greater confidence.

Meanwhile, the US remains a regulatory patchwork. While federal agencies such as FinCEN, the SEC, and CFTC impose strict compliance requirements, the lack of cohesive legislation creates uncertainty. New York’s BitLicence provides a model for responsible oversight, but a national framework remains elusive. This regulatory gap slows institutional adoption and forces payment providers to navigate a shifting landscape.

Other jurisdictions are taking varied approaches. The UAE’s Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (VARA) is positioning Dubai as a hub for compliant crypto transactions, while Singapore’s Payment Services Act has introduced a licencing framework that prioritises AML measures without stifling innovation. Countries that embrace balanced regulation will likely lead the Web 3 payments revolution.

Challenges for traditional payment providers

For legacy financial institutions, Web 3 payments present both an opportunity and a massive compliance headache. Consider PayPal’s entry into the space with its PYUSD stablecoin. To comply with New York’s strict BitLicence requirements, PayPal had to build compliance infrastructure from the ground up, adapting to crypto’s real-time transaction landscape.

Banks and payment providers must rethink compliance at every level:

Real-time fraud detection : unlike traditional transactions, blockchain payments are instantaneous and irreversible, making proactive fraud detection essential.

: unlike traditional transactions, blockchain payments are instantaneous and irreversible, making proactive fraud detection essential. AML and KYC adaptations : decentralised finance (DeFi) adds complexity, requiring AI-driven solutions to track suspicious activities across multiple chains.

: decentralised finance (DeFi) adds complexity, requiring AI-driven solutions to track suspicious activities across multiple chains. Interoperability struggles: legacy systems aren’t designed for blockchain’s transparency and immutability, making compliance integration a technical challenge.

A 2025 report by PwC highlights that 74% of financial institutions see regulatory uncertainty as the biggest barrier to Web 3 adoption. Yet, those who adopt AI-powered compliance solutions are seeing significant advantages.

AI’s role in revolutionising crypto compliance

The key to navigating this complex regulatory environment? AI-driven compliance tools.

Real-time blockchain monitoring: AI improves AML compliance by detecting illicit transactions at scale. For instance, Crystal Intelligence’s AI algorithms analyse blockchain data in real time, identifying high-risk wallets before they engage in illicit activity. Automated identity verification: AI-powered KYC solutions streamline onboarding, verifying user identities against blockchain transaction histories. This significantly reduces onboarding fraud while enhancing regulatory adherence. Predictive risk analytics: AI can forecast compliance risks before they escalate. By analysing historical patterns, machine learning models can flag suspicious transactions before they trigger regulatory red flags. Cross-border compliance harmonisation: AI bridges gaps between different regulatory jurisdictions, ensuring that businesses can operate globally without violating local compliance laws.

AI agents: the future of compliance teams

We are witnessing the rise of AI-powered compliance ‘agents’ – digital assistants capable of autonomously managing regulatory tasks. A MarketsandMarkets report predicts that the AI agents market will surge from USD 5.1 billion in 2024 to USD 47.1 billion by 2030, reflecting enterprises’ growing reliance on AI-driven automation. Additionally, McKinsey estimates that AI-powered automation could contribute up to USD 4.4 trillion annually to the global economy by 2030. These agents will act as extensions of compliance teams, adapting to regulatory changes in real-time and minimising human error.

Imagine an AI compliance officer that:

Instantly flags risky crypto transactions before they are completed;

Monitors global regulatory updates and adjusts compliance protocols accordingly;

Provides audit-ready reports with full blockchain transparency.

For financial institutions, these capabilities could be the difference between thriving in the Web 3 era and falling behind competitors who embrace AI-driven compliance solutions.

The future of Web 3 compliance: preparing for AI-driven regulation

As AI becomes more deeply embedded in compliance frameworks, we are moving toward a future where regulatory agencies themselves will rely on AI-driven monitoring. Government bodies in Europe, Singapore, and the UAE are already exploring AI’s role in overseeing digital assets. In the US, the SEC has increased investments in AI analytics to monitor crypto transactions.

A McKinsey report predicts that by 2028, AI-powered compliance frameworks will reduce financial crime by 40% globally, saving institutions billions in penalties and fraud-related losses. This highlights a fundamental shift: compliance is no longer just a defensive measure but a strategic advantage.

Embracing Web 3 compliance with AI

Despite its challenges, Web 3 payments are an unavoidable evolution of global finance. AI is no longer a luxury – it’s a necessity. As blockchain adoption grows, institutions that leverage AI-driven compliance solutions will be best positioned to navigate regulatory complexities while tapping into the full potential of decentralised finance.

For payment providers, the message is clear: regulatory compliance shouldn’t be a roadblock to innovation. It should be a competitive advantage. The firms that integrate AI-driven compliance now will lead the charge in Web 3 payments, setting the stage for a future where security, trust, and transparency define the financial landscape.

This editorial piece was originally published in The Paypers' Web 3 Payment Acceptance Report 2025.

Marina transitioned to Chief Operating Officer in February 2024 after serving as CEO of Crystal for more than five years.

