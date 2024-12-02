Apex Group has launched Apex Digital 3.0, a digital infrastructure designed to optimise the financial ecosystem for the forthcoming era of fund distribution.

Apex Group is known for its single-source solution and unified platform that covers the entire value chain. The company offers a broad range of tailored services, including capital raising, fund administration, and ESG support, delivered at both the Group level and through specialist subsidiaries.

Building upon Apex Group’s technology infrastructure, Apex Digital 3.0 empowers clients to transition into digital and on-blockchain finance. This is achieved by unlocking access, increasing liquidity, and driving asset growth along with higher returns.

As a global asset servicer operating and managing over USD 3.5 trillion in assets, Apex Group is committed to future-proofing clients against the evolving digital asset landscape while ensuring compliance with the fast-changing regulatory environment.

Redefining asset servicing

Apex Digital 3.0 is set to redefine asset servicing by facilitating the shift from traditional finance to on-blockchain solutions through a scalable, compliance-first, and programmable infrastructure. This approach allows Apex Group to provide a compliant, single-source, end-to-end solution for digitising assets throughout the entire investment lifecycle, complete with fully integrated blockchain capabilities.

The announcement is supported by recent acquisitions, including Tokeny, a provider of tokenisation solutions. Additionally, the Group is expanding its stablecoin services to provide a comprehensive range of capabilities for stablecoin issuers on a modular basis. This includes everything from manufacturing or minting to issuance, distribution, and ongoing proof of reserve. The same capability and operational model will also be adapted to extend Apex Group’s services to issuers of tokenised money market funds. By delivering an operational model that can support these instruments around the clock, it will serve as an important product enabler for stablecoin issuers striving for institutional adoption.