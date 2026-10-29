US-based brokerage and clearing infrastructure provider Alpaca has received in-principle approval (IPA) from the Financial Services Regulatory Authority (FSRA) of Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM). The approval relates to an application by its entity Alpaca Clearing & Custody ME Ltd (Alpaca Middle East) for a Financial Services Permission. The IPA is not a licence in itself, and Alpaca Middle East cannot carry out regulated activities in or from ADGM until that permission is granted.

Brokerage and virtual asset custody planned

Once permission is obtained, Alpaca Middle East plans to offer brokerage services and custody for virtual assets, within the scope ultimately approved by the FSRA. The move would bring Alpaca's API-based brokerage infrastructure closer to financial institutions and fintechs in the Middle East, allowing them to integrate investment services into their own platforms. Alpaca already works with financial institutions and fintech platforms in the region across digital investing, savings, and brokerage services, and has a regional team in place.

Hatem ElAraby, CEO of Alpaca Middle East, said the UAE has become a hub connecting regional and global capital markets. He added that a regulated presence in Abu Dhabi would allow the company to work more closely with institutions in the region and connect them with Alpaca's global brokerage infrastructure as part of its long-term presence in the Middle East.

Building a global regulatory footprint

The UAE application forms part of Alpaca's strategy to build regulated brokerage infrastructure in markets around the world. The company holds regulatory permissions in the US, the UK, Europe, Japan, India, and the Bahamas, and supports partners in more than 50 countries. In January 2026, Alpaca raised USD 150 million in a Series D round led by Drive Capital to support its global expansion.

Alpaca's infrastructure is already used by firms operating from ADGM. In September 2026, Binance launched options on US stocks and ETFs through Nest Trading Limited, its ADGM-regulated broker-dealer, with Alpaca handling execution, clearing, settlement, and custody in the US. A local entity would allow Alpaca to serve such partners from within the region, subject to the FSRA's final decision on its application.