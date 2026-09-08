Binance has launched options trading on more than 1,000 selected US stocks and ETFs, executed through Nest Trading Limited and Alpaca Securities.

The rollout extends the multi-asset platform it has built alongside its cryptocurrency exchange. The new product is operated through Nest Trading Limited, Binance's broker-dealer regulated by the Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), which acts as an introducing broker. Orders are routed to Alpaca Securities LLC, trading as Alpaca Clearing, a US-registered self-clearing broker-dealer responsible for execution, clearing, settlement, and custody.

The options build on Binance's existing access to more than 7,000 US stocks and ETFs delivered through the Nest Trading Limited and Alpaca partnership, and sit alongside equity-linked perpetual futures listed on Binance's Recognized Investment Exchange. With these additions, eligible users can now trade cryptocurrencies, stocks, ETFs, tokenised securities referred to as bStocks, equity-linked perpetuals, and stock options from a single account.

Binance has stated that the products are not available to users based in the US. Instead, the offering is aimed at eligible consumers outside the country, broadening access to instruments tied to US equity markets. According to Binance, users in emerging markets accounted for more than 80% of direct stock trading volume during the first week following launch.

Product structure and risk framework

The stock options are physically settled, meaning that upon exercise, users receive or deliver the underlying shares, which are held in custody by Alpaca on behalf of Binance. Exercise requests can be submitted up to 30 minutes before expiry. Retail clients eligible for options trading can buy calls and puts, with maximum potential loss limited to the premium paid. Fees are primarily denominated in USDC, with BNB, USDT, USD1, and $U also supported, depending on availability.

The offering operates within Binance's ADGM-regulated broker-dealer structure, with Alpaca Clearing, a FINRA member, handling execution, clearing, and custody in the US. Binance has said it will maintain onboarding checks, compliance controls, and risk disclosures consistent with its regulated operations, and that additional stock options listings are expected over time.

Growth in TradFi-linked derivatives

Binance has reported significant growth in the trading of traditional finance (TradFi) products on its platform. TradFi perpetual futures volume reached approximately USD 433.4 billion in August 2026, around 15 times the USD 29.5 billion recorded in January 2026. Equity-linked perpetuals made up approximately 79% of TradFi perpetuals activity in August 2026, with volume of around USD 342.9 billion, representing growth of more than 800 times compared with USD 410.9 million in January 2026.