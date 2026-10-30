China-based payment provider Alipay said it had not authorised cryptocurrency purchases through external platforms and cautioned customers about potential risks to their funds and payment accounts. The statement followed an announcement by decentralised marketplace Peer on 27 October 2026 that its beta service supported yuan transfers via Alipay for P2P trading of USD Coin (USDC).

Peer has since stated that it has no formal partnership or technical integration with Alipay. The disagreement separates two things: using a payment app to move money between individuals, and holding authorisation to facilitate cryptocurrency trading. It also shows the regulatory obstacles facing platforms that try to link mainland China’s payment infrastructure with blockchain-based assets.

How Peer’s model works

Peer’s service combines conventional yuan transfers with blockchain-based escrow. Sellers first deposit USDC into a smart contract on the Base network. Buyers then send yuan directly to the seller through Alipay, so they are not buying cryptocurrency from the payment company itself. Once the payment is confirmed, the escrow contract releases the USDC to the buyer’s wallet.

According to Peer, the payment option has been running since 21 August 2026, ahead of the public beta announcement. Over that period, the platform reported 107 completed transactions involving 45 buyers. Total trading volume was around USD 7.094, an average of approximately USD 66 per transaction. These figures come from Peer and have not been independently verified by Alipay. In addition, Peer’s documentation lists a maximum service fee of 0.95%, and additional charges may apply to cross-chain transfers.

Alipay has not said whether it has restricted specific accounts or technically disabled Peer’s payment option.

Regulatory background in China

Alipay’s response reflects China’s long-standing restrictions on cryptocurrency. In September 2021, Chinese authorities declared cryptocurrency exchange activities and related financial services illegal. They also directed payment institutions to prevent transactions linked to virtual currencies. The restrictions cover fiat-to-cryptocurrency conversion, exchange operations, and payment services provided to cryptocurrency businesses. Authorities reinforced the framework in February 2026 with updated rules on virtual currency activities and associated financial risks.

Individuals may still attempt informal peer-to-peer exchanges, but the availability of a payment method does not amount to regulatory permission. Alipay has previously said it monitors transactions for suspected cryptocurrency-related activity and can restrict accounts involved in prohibited services. Its latest warning therefore raises operational risk for users who rely on third-party platforms advertising access to its network. The company has not confirmed any new enforcement measures aimed specifically at Peer.

Implications for stablecoin access

USDC is a dollar-pegged stablecoin widely used for trading and blockchain payments. The case shows that its technical availability does not override local rules on financial services. With reported volume of just over USD 7.000, Peer’s activity represents a limited pilot rather than evidence of significant new retail or institutional demand.

For cryptocurrency platforms, the episode shows how difficult it is to connect decentralised settlement systems with regulated domestic payment networks. For Alipay, the immediate aim is to make clear that independent cryptocurrency transactions between its users do not constitute an approved trading service. Whether Peer keeps the option available will depend on its own decisions and on any regulatory or account-level enforcement.