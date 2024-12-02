21Shares lists XDC Network ETP on Euronext exchanges

21Shares has launched a new exchange-traded product linked to the XDC Network, listing it on Euronext Paris and Amsterdam under the ticker symbol XDCN.

The product is physically backed, offering exposure to the underlying digital asset through institutional-grade custody.

The ETP, which has an ISIN of CH1464217285, is denominated in euros on the Paris exchange and in USD in Amsterdam. It comes with a 2.5% annual management fee and is secured through cold storage of the digital asset.

XDC network targets cross-border finance

The XDC Network is a Layer 1 blockchain infrastructure designed to support tokenisation and the digital handling of real-world assets, with a particular focus on trade finance and international payments. Its compatibility with financial messaging protocols such as SWIFT and ISO 20022 has made it a potential candidate for institutions exploring blockchain applications.

Representatives from 21Shares said the listing aims to facilitate regulated exposure to the XDC Network as institutional interest in blockchain-based financial infrastructure grows. According to the company, XDC’s positioning at the intersection of digital asset innovation and conventional finance makes it suitable for investors looking to access tokenised markets.

Officials from the XDC Network stated that the ETP provides a pathway for traditional financial institutions to interact with blockchain-based settlement and payment mechanisms. They added that the launch could support more institutional engagement with tokenised finance and cross-border settlement networks.

The XDC Network has attracted partnerships with organisations such as Deutsche Telekom, SBI Japan, and Archax. It operates as an Ethereum Virtual Machine-compatible platform and features near-instant transaction finality with reduced operating costs.

In May 2025, 21Shares launched ETP offering access to the Cronos blockchain. The product, listed under the ticker CRON, was designed to give institutional and retail investors access to the Cronos ecosystem through conventional financial channels.

The ETP allowed CRO to be held and traded without the need for digital wallets or direct interaction with crypto exchanges. It became available through standard brokerage accounts and banks, aligning with 21Shares’ strategy of integrating digital assets into established investment frameworks.