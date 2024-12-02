21Shares launches ETP offering access to Cronos blockchain

The product, listed under the ticker CRON, is designed to give institutional and retail investors access to the Cronos ecosystem through conventional financial channels.

The ETP allows CRO to be held and traded without the need for digital wallets or direct interaction with crypto exchanges. It will be available through standard brokerage accounts and banks, aligning with 21Shares’ strategy of integrating digital assets into established investment frameworks.

Cronos interoperability and Web3 use cases

The Cronos blockchain is a Layer 1 network built to support a wide range of Web3 applications, including decentralised finance (DeFi), NFTs, and other blockchain-based services. It is compatible with Ethereum and Cosmos, aiming to serve as a bridge between traditional centralised systems and decentralised infrastructures. The platform also incorporates AI features intended to enhance performance in sectors such as gaming, finance, and enterprise tech.

According to representatives from 21Shares, the company sees value in offering exposure to networks that are actively developing infrastructure for emerging digital ecosystems. Officials from Crypto.com, an important contributor to Cronos, noted that expanding investor access to blockchain platforms aligns with efforts to promote broader engagement with cryptocurrencies.

Not too long ago, 21Shares collaborated with Sui, the Layer-1 network, to expand global reach as interest in the ecosystem continues to grow. This partnership, which will produce product collaborations, research reports, and other initiatives, highlights the growth of institutional interest in the Sui ecosystem.

Founded in 2018, 21Shares has a range of physically backed crypto ETPs listed on major securities exchanges. The company focuses on providing regulated digital asset products tailored for traditional financial environments.