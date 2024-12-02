1Money has acquired financial licences in multiple jurisdictions, including 34 US Money Transmitter Licences and an F Class Digital Asset Business licence from the Bermuda Monetary Authority.

This achievement allows the company to launch global stablecoin orchestration services through traditional financial institutions, creating a bridge between its blockchain (the 1Money Network) and the traditional financial system.

With these licences, 1Money delivers a full-stack stablecoin infrastructure offering, including deploying its Layer 1 protocol through a separate entity, stablecoin orchestration services, and a comprehensive suite of compliant fiat solutions. The company’s regulated footprint, covering most US markets and offering fully regulated global operations out of Bermuda, enables partners and enterprises to build, scale, and launch stablecoin-based products that can optimally move money between digital currencies and fiat.

By integrating its regulated and licenced money services business with the 1Money Network protocol, 1Money aims to offer a comprehensive suite of services to stablecoin and Real World Asset (RWA) issuers. This will enable them to operate on the 1Money Network, connect their digital assets with the traditional banking system, and create distribution channels to bring their assets to end users worldwide.

Potential benefits for global businesses

With its new regulatory approvals, 1Money can offer global businesses:

Multi-currency fiat virtual accounts;

Fiat deposits and withdrawals (on/off ramps);

Global fiats pay-in and pay-out;

Digital asset custody;

Stablecoin buying, selling, and exchange;

Stablecoin payments and remittances;

Foreign exchange.

The licences provide 1Money with important operational reach, including:

US nationwide coverage - through its MTLs and in states where a license isn’t required, 1Money is now authorized to provide money transfer and services to customers across 40 US jurisdictions. The company is also registered as an MSB with FinCEN;

Global Payment Services Provider (PSP) – as a fully authorised Class F digital asset business under Bermuda’s DABA, the company can perform a wide range of regulated activities within a regulatory framework.

In January 2025, 1Money announced USD 20 million in funding for stablecoin payments. The funding round included contributions from various investors, including F-Prime Capital, Galaxy Ventures, Hack VC, Tribe Capital, Portage, Ethereal Ventures, and Kraken Ventures, among others.