Beyond SWIFT: how stablecoins are redefining B2B payments and global payouts

Avinash Chidambaram, Founder and CEO of Cybrid, explains how stablecoins are reshaping B2B payments and cross-border settlements.

He shares insights on integration paths for banks and PSPs, regulatory compliance, and future trends for stablecoin adoption. Drawing on his extensive experience with embedded lending platforms, debit networks, and global payment systems, Avinash highlights the limitations of traditional banking infrastructure in 2026 and the practical opportunities digital assets offer.

Avinash begins by sharing his professional journey, from re-platforming Canada’s e-transfer debit network to managing payments at BlackBerry across 138 countries. These experiences exposed the slow, multi-layered settlement processes behind seemingly instant payments, inspiring him to create Cybrid, a payment orchestration platform focused on stablecoins. The platform aims to streamline cross-border payments, offering businesses faster, cheaper, and more transparent ways to move money globally.

One of the core advantages Avinash highlights is the ability for businesses to optimise cash flow. Stablecoins allow CFOs to delay payments until necessary while ensuring that suppliers receive funds instantly. This reduces working capital constraints and accelerates the procurement cycle, particularly in global supply chains. Transactions can be tracked in real time on the blockchain, providing confirmation of fund receipt and local currency conversion, which enhances both operational control and transparency.

The conversation also dives into practical implementation for banks and PSPs. Cybrid provides an integrated infrastructure that connects traditional bank accounts to blockchain-based stablecoins, wallets, and multiple payout providers. By converting fiat to stablecoins and back through trusted partners like Circle, payments can reach suppliers anywhere in the world within minutes. Avinash emphasises that this integration does not compromise compliance - KYC, KYB, transaction monitoring, and sanction screening remain central to the process, aligning with existing regulatory standards.

Looking ahead, Avinash sees stablecoins coexisting with traditional rails, gradually becoming a complementary layer in B2B and cross-border payments. He anticipates broader adoption as local stablecoins and digital asset exchanges gain traction, allowing suppliers and buyers to transact directly on-chain without always converting to bank accounts. Additionally, he highlights how AI-enabled treasury tools will automate payment timing, liquidity management, and reconciliation, further accelerating operational efficiency.

Finally, Avinash outlines Cybrid’s 2026 roadmap, which focuses on expanding access for financial institutions and Web 2 payment providers, increasing network reach to over 130 countries, and supporting regulated stablecoins to ensure compliance and safety. This conversation offers a practical guide for banks, PSPs, and global merchants looking to understand the tangible benefits and operational considerations of stablecoin adoption.

Through faster settlements, reduced costs, and enhanced transparency, stablecoins are no longer just a technological experiment - they are becoming a cornerstone of modern B2B finance, and Cybrid is helping institutions navigate this transformation.

About author

Avinash Chidambaram is Founder and CEO of Cybrid. He has over 25 years of experience building fintech and payments products used by hundreds of millions globally. Previously, he held senior leadership roles at Interac, where he launched Apple Pay in Canada and scaled Interac e-Transfer, and at BlackBerry, leading global payments and identity services.

About company

Cybrid is a global payments infrastructure platform that connects fiat rails and stablecoin settlement through a unified, API-first approach. Cybrid enables fintechs, remittance providers, B2B payment platforms, and banks to launch compliant domestic and cross-border payments with built-in onboarding, compliance, custody, and liquidity management.