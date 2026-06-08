Ripple has partnered with BiLira, Bitexen, and Bitlo to make its USD-backed stablecoin RLUSD available to institutions in Türkiye.

The agreements make RLUSD available through three regulated domestic platforms, broadening the stablecoin's reach beyond its existing global distribution network, which includes Binance, Bitstamp, Kraken, OKX, and others.

Türkiye's regulatory shift opens the door to institutional stablecoins

According to the official press release, the expansion comes against the backdrop of regulatory changes in Türkiye that have reshaped the country's digital asset landscape. The Capital Markets Board introduced a comprehensive licensing framework in 2024, moving the market away from predominantly retail activity and towards a more structured institutional environment. This shift has provided the legal foundation for global firms to engage with domestic partners under clearer compliance requirements.

RLUSD launched in late 2024 and has since reached a market capitalisation of USD 1.7 billion. Ripple positions the stablecoin as an instrument for payments, tokenisation, and collateral management, underpinned by what it describes as a compliance-focused issuance model backed by its portfolio of regulatory licences.

Academic partnership rounds out the announcement

Alongside the commercial partnerships, Ripple has also confirmed Istanbul Technical University (ITU) as the latest participant in its University Blockchain Research Initiative (UBRI). The collaboration, to be funded through RLUSD, will support graduate fellowships and research programmes at the university. As part of the arrangement, an XRP Ledger validator node will be deployed directly on the ITU campus, giving students and researchers direct access to live decentralised infrastructure.

BiLira cited regulatory alignment as the basis for its decision to list RLUSD, while Bitexen framed the integration as part of a broader rollout across its multi-jurisdiction platform, which also covers the Middle East, South Africa, and Europe. At the same time, Bitlo positioned the listing as a means of providing its users with a USD-denominated instrument suited to wealth management and hedging.

The three Turkish partnerships extend a pattern of geographic expansion for RLUSD since its launch. With institutional demand for compliant, USD-denominated digital assets continuing to grow across emerging markets, Türkiye's combination of high transaction volumes and a maturing regulatory framework makes it a logical next step in that strategy.