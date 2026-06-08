Visa and Brale explore stablecoin settlement on Canton Network

Visa and Brale have launched a proof of concept to test USD-backed stablecoin settlement using privacy-enabled blockchain infrastructure.

The collaboration centres on assessing whether privacy-enabled blockchain infrastructure can support faster, more programmable settlement for institutional payment flows, while allowing financial institutions and payment companies to maintain control over the visibility of sensitive transaction data. SBC is natively supported on the Canton Network, which enables the two companies to apply the network's privacy architecture directly to real-world settlement scenarios.

Privacy architecture at the core

A distinguishing feature of the Canton Network, and a primary reason for its selection in this proof of concept, is its approach to transaction privacy. Unlike most public blockchain networks, Canton is designed to allow participants to transact on shared infrastructure while restricting the visibility of sensitive settlement data to relevant counterparties. As stablecoin adoption accelerates among financial institutions, this capability has become increasingly relevant. Institutions operating in regulated environments face strict requirements around data confidentiality and compliance, which public ledgers have struggled to accommodate at scale.

Visa began enabling stablecoin settlement in 2021, and has since expanded those capabilities to allow VisaNet obligations to be settled using supported stablecoins. The current proof of concept represents a continuation of that trajectory, with a focus on evaluating SBC as an additional stablecoin option for institutional use cases that require both programmability and privacy controls.

Brale functions as the issuer of SBC and provides the underlying infrastructure connecting the stablecoin to the Canton Network. The collaboration with Visa is intended to test how that infrastructure performs under the operational, regulatory, and privacy requirements typical of institutional payment environments.

Institutional readiness and next steps

According to the official press release, the proof of concept does not yet indicate a full production deployment. Its purpose is to assess the technical and operational conditions necessary to bring privacy-preserving stablecoin settlement into live environments. This includes evaluating how Canton's architecture interacts with existing compliance frameworks and how programmable settlement features can be integrated into institutional workflows.

In addition, the broader context is one of growing institutional interest in blockchain-based payment infrastructure. Financial institutions are exploring stablecoin settlement not only for speed and cost efficiency, but also for the programmability it enables: the ability to embed conditions and logic directly into settlement transactions. Whether privacy-preserving infrastructure such as Canton can meet the compliance and interoperability thresholds required by large payment networks remains the central question this proof of concept seeks to address.