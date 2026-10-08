ExplainersCrypto, Web3 and CBDC

Explainer: what merchants need to know as regulated stablecoins reach the POS

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Estera Sava

08 Oct 2026 / 8 Min Read

Keywords:
stablecoinscryptocryptocurrencydigital assetsMiCAregulationecommercemerchantscrypto paymentsCBDCsblockchain infrastructurecompliance layerknow your business (KYB)Travel Rulepayment risk
Countries:
World

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