Ukraine's Verkhovna Rada has passed a law legalising the country's crypto market and taxing virtual asset transactions from July 2027.

Lawmakers approved bill No. 10225-d in its second reading and in full on 25 November 2026, with 271 members of parliament voting in favour. The result was announced on Telegram by Yaroslav Zhelezniak, first deputy chair of the Verkhovna Rada's finance, tax, and customs committee. The legislation still requires the signature of President Volodymyr Zelensky before entering into force on 1 July 2027. According to Zhelezniak, the framework is expected to generate approximately EUR 303 million in additional revenue for the state budget.

Tax treatment for individuals

State news agency Ukrinform reports that individuals' profits from crypto transactions will be subject to an 18% personal income tax and a 5% military levy. Exchanges of one crypto asset for another will not be taxed, and taxpayers will be able to carry forward losses from previous years.

A transitional regime covers assets acquired before the law takes effect. Holders converting such assets into traditional currency during 2027 and 2028 will be taxed at a reduced rate of 5%, plus the military levy. Zhelezniak noted that this rate applies to the entire amount converted rather than only to the gains. That distinguishes it from the standard regime, which is calculated on profits.

Division of supervisory responsibilities

Oversight of the market is divided between the National Securities and Stock Market Commission and the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU). The central bank will be responsible for stablecoins, and it may also set its own rules governing their use, including the authority to permit or prohibit their circulation.

In a statement cited by Interfax-Ukraine, the NBU said it will also authorise and supervise issuers of e-money tokens and providers that exchange virtual assets for traditional money. This means both stablecoin activity and the conversion points between crypto and fiat currency will fall under central bank supervision.

Regulatory background

The law is the latest step in a process that began in 2021, when Ukraine first moved to legalise crypto. In March 2022, weeks after Russia's full-scale invasion, Zelensky signed a law on virtual assets, but shortly after, the NBU prohibited the purchase of crypto with hryvnias.

Bill No. 10225-d passed its first reading in September 2025. Beyond introducing tax rules, it brings Ukraine's regulatory approach closer to the EU's, as part of the country's bid for EU membership.

The legislation also forms part of a wider effort by Ukrainian authorities to bring crypto assets into the state's orbit. For instance, in June 2025, lawmakers submitted a bill proposing a strategic crypto reserve. One year later, in June 2026, the state placed more than EUR 7.5 million in seized USDT under state management for the first time.