The UK's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has published guidance for regulated firms, technology providers, and social media platforms that plan to develop or deploy agentic AI products in financial services. The regulator noted that some of these products may require authorisation at launch, while others may evolve in ways that bring them within the scope of regulation. It plans to post regular updates on a dedicated webpage to support the rollout of agentic products.

The update follows a statement the FCA recently published with other members of the Digital Regulation Cooperation Forum (DRCF), which set out the regulators' views on personal AI agents.

From experimentation to deployment

According to the FCA, firms across financial services are moving from experimenting with AI agents to deploying them. The regulator is engaging with companies that want to offer personal AI agent products to UK consumers. The FCA acknowledged that AI agents can widen access to financial tools and information and can support productivity, competition, and economic growth. However, it also warned that these products can blur two things: the boundary between regulated and unregulated activity, and the protections consumers receive for their finances and data.

The regulator's main concern is agents that go beyond providing information and start initiating transactions, moving money, arranging borrowing, or making investment decisions at speed and scale. In these cases, firms must identify which activities require authorisation. They must also consider the operational resilience of their own platforms and of their commercial partners. The FCA stated that it has powers to intervene where regulated services are offered without authorisation and will use them if necessary. It also expects AI providers to give clear, proportionate, and consistent disclaimers about the limits of financial information and advice generated by their models, backed by operational safeguards.

Accountability remains with regulated firms

For regulated firms, responsibility for compliance stays with the firm and its senior managers, whether an AI system is built in-house or supplied by a third party. Firms are expected to show that they understand several aspects of the systems they use:

how much autonomy the systems have

the risks the systems create

the controls needed to manage those risks in real time and in stress situations

The FCA referred to the Consumer Duty, which requires firms to avoid causing foreseeable harm, give consumers the information they need, and support them in pursuing their financial objectives.

Firms should also prepare for customers who use AI agents to interact with them. This means working out how to establish that they are dealing with an agent, what consents are in place, what the agent is allowed to do, and how customers can get support if something goes wrong. The FCA asked firms to consider whether it is appropriate to accept payments instructed by an AI agent, or payments from a digital wallet controlled by one. At the same time, companies should also weigh the liabilities that accepting such instructions could create.

Technology providers and the regulatory perimeter

Technology providers and social media platforms that plan to launch agentic products in the UK are advised to assess what their agents actually do. The FCA said that calling a business a technology provider does not remove the need for authorisation, and noted that this boundary is set by Parliament. Activities that may require authorisation include:

payment services

financial promotions

authorised information services

credit broking or intermediation

financial advice

The regulator acknowledged that these questions can be complex, especially where large language models rely on personalised context.

The FCA's AI Lab offers services to help firms develop and test agentic products. The regulator also intends to launch a dedicated Agentic Policy Sprint for firms, policymakers and technology providers. The FCA added that it will assess services delivered through agentic products on an ongoing basis, including how they change over time.