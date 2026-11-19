The UK’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), the Bank of England (BoE), and the Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA) have published new guidance setting out how institutions across the financial services sector are expected to prevent, detect, respond to, and recover from cyberattacks. Released on 19 November 2026, the guidance follows a rise in reported incidents, and the regulators will accept feedback from financial institutions and industry stakeholders until 26 February 2027.

Incident reporting at its second highest level in five years

The publication comes after 38 cyber incidents were reported to the FCA in October 2026, the second highest monthly total in five years. That figure was 52% above the previous peak within an 18-month period, which was recorded in May. The regulators have linked the guidance to cyberattacks becoming more frequent and more damaging across the sector.

The document brings together existing regulatory requirements and adds clarification and further resources for firms. It also covers cyber risk governance and senior management accountability, the protection of critical IT infrastructure, identity and access management, data protection, and vulnerabilities in third-party supply chains.

The guidance also addresses preparation for severe cyber incidents: firms are expected to be able to rebuild critical systems from scratch without relying on backups that may have been compromised. This indicates that regulators want recovery planning to account for scenarios in which standard restoration routes are unavailable.

Alongside the main guidance, the regulators have published supplementary material on emerging cyber risks associated with artificial intelligence and quantum computing. Recent BoE survey data found that 88% of respondents expect frontier AI cyber capabilities to have a moderate to high impact on their risk profile over the next two years.

Industry perspectives on financial crime and identity

Industry participants have framed the guidance in relation to adjacent risk areas. Dr. Janet Bastiman, Chief Data Scientist at Napier AI, described cyber resilience and financial crime prevention as interconnected, noting that cyberattacks can compromise the integrity of financial data and weaken the systems institutions use to detect suspicious activity. The company’s AML Index 2026–2027 estimates that money laundered in the UK in 2025 was equivalent to 5.16% of GDP. The official welcomed the regulators’ focus on practical resilience rather than additional rigid requirements, and argued that firms should maintain financial crime detection capabilities during periods of operational disruption.

Andrew Bud, CEO and Founder, iProov, pointed to the use of stolen credentials, synthetic identities, and AI-generated deepfakes to bypass verification and authentication methods such as document photos and one-time passcodes. The company argued that ‘attackers log in more than they hack in’, positioning identity verification as a core element of cyber resilience and access prevention as central to keeping systems operational.

The consultation period gives financial institutions and other stakeholders until 26 February 2027 to submit feedback. Final requirements may be shaped by responses from firms on governance, recovery planning, third-party risk management, and the supplementary material on AI and quantum computing.