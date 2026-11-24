The Nordic Payments Council (NPC) has released the 2027 versions of the NPC Credit Transfer (NCT) and NPC Instant Credit Transfer (NCT Inst) Scheme Rulebooks, alongside the 2026 version of the NPC One-Leg Out Instant Credit Transfer (NOLO Inst) Scheme Rulebook. The updated NCT and NCT Inst rulebooks are scheduled to enter into effect in November 2027, while the NOLO Inst rulebook applies with immediate effect from the date of publication.

Outcome of the 2025–2026 change management process

The new NCT and NCT Inst rulebook versions are the result of the NPC's change management process. All NPC stakeholders and members were invited to take part in it during 2025 and 2026.

The 2027 versions do not incorporate changes made to the EPC scheme rulebooks, and those amendments will be included in the 2028 version instead. The organisation aims to publish the 2028 version in the second quarter of 2027. Its effective date has not yet been set and will depend on when the Payment Services Regulation (PSR) is published and enters into force. This ties the next stage of alignment with EPC rulebook changes directly to the regulation's legislative timeline.

The NOLO Inst rulebook was developed in response to changing market needs and developments in the European and Nordic payments landscape. The NPC states that it also accounts for relevant developments in international instant credit transfers.

Furthermore, the rulebook is based on the EPC's One-Leg Out Instant Credit Transfer Scheme Rulebook and adapted to meet the specific needs of the Nordic market. The NCT and NCT Inst updates follow a scheduled effective date. The NPC One-Leg Out Instant Credit Transfer Scheme rulebook, by contrast, became applicable on the day it was published.

Associated implementation guidelines, XSDs, clarification papers, and other supporting documentation have also been made available where applicable.

What the publication means for scheme participants

For NPC members and stakeholders, the release sets out three distinct timelines. The NOLO Inst rulebook applies immediately, the 2027 NCT and NCT Inst rulebooks take effect in November 2027, and a 2028 version is expected to be published in the second quarter of 2027, with an effective date that remains contingent on the PSR.

The NPC has based its new one-leg out rulebook on the EPC equivalent while tailoring it to Nordic requirements. It has also deferred the incorporation of EPC rulebook changes to the 2028 version. Together, these steps indicate that the organisation is aligning its credit transfer schemes with the EPC framework in stages, and that the timing of that alignment is linked to the entry into force of the PSR.