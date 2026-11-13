South Korea is reportedly considering rules that would require consortiums issuing won-denominated stablecoins to be majority-owned by banks. Under the proposal, banks would hold at least 50% plus one share in issuing consortiums, while crypto exchanges and payment companies could take part in distribution, customer transactions, and merchant settlement. Lawmakers remain divided on the proposal.

Digital Asset Basic Act expected in November

The Financial Services Commission (FSC) is expected to present the main provisions of the Digital Asset Basic Act in November 2026, after consultations with other government agencies. The legislation is set to cover stablecoin issuance, distribution, payment services, and consumer protection. The Bank of Korea has supported a bank-centred approach, while the FSC has said ownership requirements for stablecoin issuers have not been finalised.

At a National Assembly forum on 12 November 2026, Ryu Hong-ryeol, CEO of VIDEX, urged lawmakers not to restrict issuance to banks. He said licensing standards should be based on business capabilities and risk management systems, and proposed that banks manage reserves and liquidity while technology companies handle blockchain operations, private keys, and payment services.

Naver Financial and Dunamu under review

The rules could affect the planned combination of Naver Financial and Upbit operator Dunamu, under which Naver Financial would acquire Dunamu through a share exchange. On 10 November 2026, the Korea Fair Trade Commission began formal deliberations on the deal, identifying ten affected markets and 12 combinations, including four related to the prospective won stablecoin issuance market.

Banks and fintechs have continued testing stablecoin infrastructure ahead of the legislation. In October 2026, Gwangju Bank and Toss completed a QR payment trial linking banking apps with merchant terminals, and in September 2026 Kakao Pay and KakaoBank signed an agreement with Fireblocks to examine digital asset infrastructure. A regulatory representative has also said stablecoin payment services may need to comply with the Electronic Financial Transactions Act.