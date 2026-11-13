Claudia Pincovski
13 Nov 2026 / 5 Min Read
South Korea weighs bank-led issuance rules for won stablecoins
CJEU decides that payment institutions can offer FX hedging without MiFID licence
Bank of Russia allows crypto trading on exchanges from 22 November
FCA consults on excluding performance fees from pension charge cap
Inside MiCA's people problem: why board members are so hard to find
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