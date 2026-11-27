Stefana Apetrei
27 Nov 2026 / 5 Min Read
Brazil's central bank sets credit rules to curb household debt
BSSC updates token integration and node operation security standards
FCA sets out expectations for agentic AI in financial services
Nordic Payments Council publishes new credit transfer rulebooks
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