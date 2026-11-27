Brazil's central bank and the National Monetary Council have announced new credit measures to curb household indebtedness.

The measures include restrictions on unsecured lending and a reduction in credit card limits for certain customers with overdue debt. The central bank said the initiatives are intended to reinforce safeguards against vulnerabilities linked to indebtedness. Most of the rules will take effect on 1 July 2027.

The announcement puts lenders at the centre of the response. The measures do not address borrowing costs directly, instead they focus on how financial institutions extend, adjust, and monitor credit for customers already showing signs of repayment difficulty.

What the new rules require

Under the framework, financial institutions will be prohibited from increasing their exposure to clients whose debt is overdue by 90 days or more. The ban applies where such exposure lacks guarantees or where there are clear signs that the client is unable to pay. In practice, the restriction targets unsecured credit to borrowers who are already in arrears.

Card issuers face a separate requirement. Credit card limits will be reduced gradually for customers who failed to pay the full balance on three or more bills within a six-month period and who used revolving credit. Because the rule ties limit reductions to observable payment behaviour over a fixed window, issuers will need to track both repayment patterns and revolving credit usage at the customer level.

The third element concerns internal risk management. Institutions must put in place methodologies, indicators, limits, and procedures to identify and monitor cases of high or excessive debt and financial commitment. This moves part of the responsibility for detecting over-indebtedness into lenders' own monitoring processes rather than leaving it solely to regulatory oversight.

Regulatory and political context

The package builds on earlier action by the central bank. In October 2026, it announced a series of measures to strengthen disclosure by financial institutions when offering and granting credit. Taken together, the two sets of rules cover both how credit is presented to consumers and how it is managed once a borrower shows signs of financial strain.

The timing also reflects the political weight of the issue. Household debt was a central topic in Brazil's presidential election in October 2026. The debate took place amid concerns that years of rapid credit expansion and high borrowing costs have been eroding consumers' purchasing power.

The rules on revolving credit users and on clients with long-overdue debt are likely to be the most directly felt by card-based lending products, given that both are linked to specific payment behaviours defined in the framework.