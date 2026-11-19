The UK government has announced that it will introduce a statutory framework to protect access to face-to-face banking services, after accepting the central recommendation of an independent review published on 16 November 2026. The review, commissioned by HM Treasury, assessed whether declining access to in-person banking is causing consumers harm and concluded that new legal protections are needed for those who continue to depend on it.

The detailed design of the framework will be developed with the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), industry, consumer groups, and other stakeholders. A central part of that work will be determining what constitutes reasonable access for different types of essential banking services.

Findings of the review

The review drew on more than 18.000 public responses, alongside evidence from businesses, charities, consumer groups, and the banking industry. According to the evidence submitted, more than three million adults in the UK regularly rely on in-person banking, rising to more than four million when less frequent users are included.

The report identifies two categories of essential services that require in-person access: day-to-day banking, centred on opening and managing personal current accounts, and more complex services linked to unplanned life events or circumstances requiring tailored support. It finds that declining access has caused widespread, material and recurring harm, including financial costs or forgone gains, stress, disempowerment, risk-taking, reduced confidence, and lost time.

Those most affected include older and disabled people, people with mental health conditions, those on low incomes or with low financial resilience, and consumers facing digital exclusion or negative life events. In the public survey, older people were the group most frequently cited as needing in-person services (57.9% of respondents), followed by disabled and vulnerable consumers (33.7%) and digitally excluded groups (15.7%). Some form of universal or situational access was mentioned by 42.5% of respondents.

Branch coverage and digital adoption

FCA data cited alongside the review shows that in 2025, 79.6% of the UK population lived within three miles of a branch operated by one of the larger banks and building societies offering personal current accounts, down from 87% in 2022. Rural coverage was considerably patchier than urban coverage, and distances varied significantly between the UK’s nations.

Digital channels, meanwhile, are now the default for many consumers. The FCA’s Financial Lives Survey 2024 found that 75% of day-to-day account holders used a mobile banking app in the 12 months to 2024. The same survey indicates that access problems are not limited to physical channels: 26% of consumers said they found it difficult or impossible to reach the right person to resolve a query across all channels, while 17% of UK adults reported difficulty getting to a bank, building society or credit union using their usual transport. In the review’s call for evidence, 34% of consumers identified physical access as a difficulty.

Implications for the banking sector

Although the review notes that personal current account holders report high overall satisfaction across branches, banking hubs, mobile apps, and digital channels, it also identifies sizeable cohorts facing barriers in each of them. The government has stated that the framework will be targeted and proportionate, remain responsive to the continued shift towards digital banking, and support competition and innovation. It intends to work in partnership with industry on delivery.

Economic Secretary to the Treasury, Lucy Rigby, said that both consumer needs and technology are changing rapidly, and that the framework must therefore be agile and adaptable. For banks and building societies, the definition of reasonable access for each service category is expected to determine the scope of the new requirements.