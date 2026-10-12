NewsRegulations

ESMA gives CASPs three months to drop non-MiCA-compliant stablecoins

Stefana Apetrei

Stefana Apetrei

12 Oct 2026 / 5 Min Read

Keywords:
stablecoinscryptocrypto assetsdigital assetsmica
Countries:
World

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