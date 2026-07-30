InterviewsRegulations

Beyond compliance: the strategic impact of PSD3 and PSR

Oana Ifrim

Oana Ifrim

30 Jul 2026 / 10 Min Read

Keywords:
PSD3PSRregulationSCAfraud preventionpayments
Countries:
Europe

News on Regulations

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EU presents Action Plan on cybersecurity and artificial intelligence

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FCA unveils new rules for crypto firms in the UK

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Digital euro clears key EU parliamentary hurdle

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CFTC seeks input on regulations affecting fintech firms

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Explainers on Regulations

Explainer: understanding PSD3 and PSR – key updates, timelines, and action points for firms

29 May 2026 / 10 min read / Regulations

Structured addresses and ISO 20022: what corporates need to prepare before November 2026

02 Mar 2026 / 5 min read / Regulations

Explainer: Understanding FIDA Proposal and Europe’s Open Finance Agenda

17 Dec 2025 / 5 min read / Regulations

Explainer: PSD3 and PSR – overview and key considerations

28 Nov 2025 / 10 min read / Regulations

Explainer: The Settlement Finality directive opens its doors to payment and e-money institutions

28 Oct 2025 / 8 min read / Regulations
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The Paypers is a global hub for market insights, real-time news, expert interviews, and in-depth analyses and resources across payments, fintech, and the digital economy. We deliver reports, webinars, and commentary on key topics, including regulation, real-time payments, cross-border payments and ecommerce, digital identity, payment innovation and infrastructure, Open Banking, Embedded Finance, crypto, fraud and financial crime prevention, and more – all developed in collaboration with industry experts and leaders.

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