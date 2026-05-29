ExplainersRegulations

Explainer: understanding PSD3 and PSR – key updates, timelines, and action points for firms

Oana Ifrim

Oana Ifrim

29 May 2026 / 10 Min Read

Keywords:
regulationPSD3PSRpaymentsfintechcomplaince

News on Regulations

European Commission opens MiCA review consultation

25 May 2026 / 5 min read / Regulations

FCA, Bank of England set out tokenisation vision for UK markets

21 May 2026 / 5 min read / Regulations

US Senate committee approves Clarity Act in crypto market vote

15 May 2026 / 5 min read / Regulations

UK government commissions independent review of face-to-face banking access

15 May 2026 / 5 min read / Regulations

UK King's Speech outlines Financial Services Bill and late payment rules

14 May 2026 / 5 min read / Regulations

News on Payments

Gr4vy and PlayHQ partner on payment orchestration for sports management

28 May 2026 / 4 min read / Payments

AAZZUR and Corpay Cross-Border partner on embedded global payments

28 May 2026 / 4 min read / Payments

Latvijas Banka grants Nexdesk SIA payment institution licence

28 May 2026 / 5 min read / Payments

WestJet adds Cancel For Any Reason product via HTS

27 May 2026 / 5 min read / Payments

Nayax launches PIN-capable VPOS Media 4 terminal for UK unattended retail

27 May 2026 / 4 min read / Payments
the paypers logo

The Paypers is a global hub for market insights, real-time news, expert interviews, and in-depth analyses and resources across payments, fintech, and the digital economy. We deliver reports, webinars, and commentary on key topics, including regulation, real-time payments, cross-border payments and ecommerce, digital identity, payment innovation and infrastructure, Open Banking, Embedded Finance, crypto, fraud and financial crime prevention, and more – all developed in collaboration with industry experts and leaders.

Contact

The Paypers

Prinsengracht 777e

1017 JZ Amsterdam

P: +31 20 658 0652

E: editor@thepaypers.com
XFacebookLinkedIn

No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers (v2.7).

Privacy Policy / Cookie Statement

Copyright