The CFTC has issued a Request for Information seeking public input on which of its regulations may be impeding fintech innovation and competition.

The review covers both firms seeking to partner with CFTC-regulated entities and those pursuing independent registration pathways within the agency's regulatory perimeter.

The RFI responds directly to Executive Order 14405, which directs federal financial regulators to assess their current regulatory frameworks and identify areas where updates could better support innovation and competition in financial products and services. The order places particular emphasis on small and emerging fintech firms, which often face disproportionately high compliance costs when navigating processes originally designed for larger, more established market participants.

Under the Commodity Exchange Act, the CFTC holds a mandate that includes promoting responsible innovation and fair competition alongside its core objectives of deterring market disruptions, preserving the financial integrity of transactions, mitigating systemic risk, and protecting customer assets. The RFI is framed as an effort to recalibrate what the agency describes as 'tolerances and guardrails', ensuring these objectives are met without unnecessarily restricting new technologies or business models from participating in regulated markets.

Scope and potential outcomes

Feedback gathered through the RFI may inform a range of future regulatory actions, including updated guidance, formal interpretations, policy statements, and other measures intended to reduce regulatory friction. A stated aim is to identify and address requirements that disproportionately benefit incumbent market participants at the expense of newer entrants, a concern that has become increasingly prominent as fintech firms seek competitive access to derivative markets.

The process may also support the broader integration of digital assets and fintech solutions into CFTC-regulated markets, as well as efforts to streamline registration and authorisation pathways for firms seeking to operate under the agency's oversight. In addition, this reflects a wider shift among US financial regulators to assess the fit between legacy regulatory frameworks and rapidly evolving financial technologies, particularly in derivatives and digital asset markets.

The CFTC's derivatives market oversight encompasses a wide range of financial instruments, and the participation of fintech firms in these markets has expanded alongside developments in product design and technology infrastructure. The comment period for the RFI closes on 9 July 2026, with responses anticipated from fintech companies, financial institutions, trade associations, and legal practitioners active across CFTC-regulated markets.