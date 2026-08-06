InterviewsRegulations

Open Banking and the Digital Euro: how far does the shared standards layer actually reach?

Oana Ifrim

Oana Ifrim

06 Aug 2026 / 10 Min Read

Keywords:
Open BankingDigital EurointeroperabilityTPPconnectivityAPI orchestrationA2A paymentsfraudidentityauthenticationPSD3
Countries:
Europe

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