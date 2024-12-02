Albéric Desombre, Head of Strategic Turnaround at Worldline, explains why the UAE has become one of the most strategically important ecommerce markets in MEA, emphasising on the accelerating digital adoption and the complexities of navigating high-growth regions.

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has spent the past two decades reinventing itself as more than an oil economy. With targeted investments in technology, infrastructure, and financial services, the country has become one of the most attractive places for businesses looking to expand. For ecommerce in particular, the UAE is not just a growing market; it is a proving ground for how digital payments and consumer behaviour are evolving across the Middle East.

A diversified, digitally native economy

Economic diversification has been central to the UAE’s strategy, guided by long-term government visions such as Abu Dhabi’s Vision 2030 and the Dubai Plan 2021. Oil continues to play a role in the economy, but growth is increasingly driven by sectors like technology, renewable energy, and finance. GDP now stands at more than USD 500 billion, with an annual growth rate of around 3.5%.

What sets the UAE apart is its digital readiness. Internet penetration is close to universal, and smartphone usage is among the highest in the world. This has produced a consumer base that is young, connected, and confident in using online services. For ecommerce operators, this provides fertile ground to scale rapidly.

The rise of ecommerce

Ecommerce has grown at a remarkable pace, recording a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of around 20% since 2017. By 2028, revenues are expected to reach almost USD 13 billion. High disposable incomes, strong logistics infrastructure, and the country’s position as a trading hub between East and West all underpin this expansion.

Payment habits reveal how digital adoption has progressed. More than seven in ten online purchases are made with cards or mobile wallets. Visa and Mastercard remain dominant, while the UAE’s own Jaywan card is gaining recognition. Mobile wallets, including Apple Pay, Google Pay, and Samsung Pay, are being adopted rapidly, particularly by younger consumers.

Payments as a source of complexity

For international businesses, the payment environment can be challenging. Approval rates for transactions made with non-local cards are often lower, creating friction for new entrants. Regulatory specially in the areas of fraud prevention and data protection. At the same time, consumers expect fast and secure transactions.

Put simply, businesses cannot approach the UAE as if it were any other market. Local knowledge is essential. A payment strategy that is effective in Europe or North America may not succeed if it does not account for local consumer preferences, regulatory requirements, and the specific mix of payment methods in use.

Source: Worldline

Local and global partnerships

One example of how to manage these challenges is the collaboration between Worldline and Dubai-based payment gateway Telr. The partnership brings together Worldline’s international expertise with Telr’s understanding of the local market, creating a solution designed specifically for the UAE.

This collaboration enables higher approval rates through local acquiring, support for recurring payments in subscription models, and stronger fraud prevention aligned with local regulations. For businesses, the effect is a simplified payment experience in what can otherwise be a fragmented system.

Unlocking growth potential

The UAE’s ecommerce market is set to continue expanding, yet competition is intensifying. Companies that succeed will be those that adapt quickly. Success depends not only on attractive products and services but also on localisation across payments, compliance, and consumer experience. For many businesses, finding the right partners is key to successful expansion. They enable businesses to enter a fast-growing market with greater confidence and fewer operational hurdles.

Looking beyond the UAE

The UAE is part of a wider global picture. Payment providers are increasingly targeting high-growth regions, including Southeast Asia and Latin America, where digital adoption is accelerating but local complexities remain. Worldline’s approach is to create solutions that can be deployed across multiple regions through a single API, giving businesses a consistent way to expand internationally while meeting local requirements.

Conclusion

The UAE has positioned itself as a leader in digital commerce across the Middle East. A combination of strong consumer demand, widespread digital adoption, and supportive government policies has created an environment in which ecommerce can thrive. However, success is not guaranteed. Businesses need partners who understand local payment dynamics, regulatory frameworks, and consumer expectations.

As the UAE strengthens its position as a digital hub, companies that localise effectively and embrace the right partnerships will be best placed to capture the opportunities ahead.

About the author

Albéric Desombre is the Head of Strategic Turnaround at Worldline, where he leads growth initiatives to expand Worldline’s global footprint.

