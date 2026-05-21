Thought Leader InsightsPayments

Lessons in resilience and real-time infrastructure

Vlad Macovei

Vlad Macovei

21 May 2026 / 10 Min Read

Keywords:
payments infrastructuretechnologySEPA instantinstant payments
Companies:
OpenWay
Countries:
Bulgaria

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