PPRO has partnered with Nubank to give merchants and PSPs direct access to NuPay, the Brazil-based digital bank's native payment method.

The agreement gives global merchants direct access to the payment method of Brazil's largest private financial institution by customer numbers, enabling transactions with Nubank's user base of over 115 million customers in the country.

With more than 62% of Brazil's adult population holding a Nubank account, the integration represents a notable extension of PPRO's local payment method coverage in Latin America's largest market.

In addition, according to the companies, this approach reduces the risk of friendly fraud and chargebacks, improves approval rates, and eliminates friction points associated with expired card credentials or repeat 3DS authentication. The method also supports subscription-based models.

Through the process of keeping the authorisation flow within Nubank's app environment, NuPay bypasses traditional card rails entirely, a shift that Nubank's commercial director described as part of a broader trajectory towards instant payment methods in Brazilian e-commerce, with such solutions expected to account for a considerable share of transactions in the coming years.

Strategic context

Brazil's payments market has undergone significant structural change in recent years, shaped in part by the central bank's Pix instant payment scheme, which has driven consumer adoption of non-card payment methods at scale. Nubank, which operates across Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia, has built its customer base largely on mobile-first, app-native financial services, a profile that aligns with the growing demand for frictionless digital checkout experiences in cross-border commerce.

For PPRO, which operates as an intermediary layer connecting PSPs and merchants to local payment methods across multiple markets, adding NuPay extends its existing Brazil coverage. Merchants and companies using PPRO's platform can now offer NuPay at checkout without building a direct integration with Nubank.

The partnership does not disclose financial terms or a specific volume target, but positions NuPay access as a tool for merchants seeking to reduce cart abandonment, lower chargeback exposure, and reach Nubank's customer base through a payment experience native to that audience.