Visa launches Agentic Ready programme in CEMEA

Visa has launched its Agentic Ready programme across CEMEA, enrolling over 30 issuing partners to test and validate agent-initiated payments.

The programme provides a controlled, production-grade environment in which issuers can test and validate how AI agents initiate transactions on behalf of consumers.

Issuer readiness at the core

In its first phase, the programme centres on issuer readiness. Participating institutions are given a pathway to understand how agent-initiated transactions function within Visa's network, assess their own operational preparedness, and validate payment flows in a real-world testing environment. This process is set to take place without bypassing the security controls and consumer protections already embedded in the network.

Visa Agentic Ready draws on the company's existing network infrastructure, combining tokenisation, identity verification, risk management, and transaction controls to examine how agent-initiated payments can be enabled across a range of use cases. The programme forms part of Visa Intelligent Commerce, a broader portfolio of initiatives focused on enabling AI-driven commerce experiences.

Ecosystem coordination and broader implications

According to the official press release, the programme reflects a wider industry shift towards programmable, intent-driven commerce, in which payment credentials and network capabilities must operate reliably across increasingly automated shopping journeys. For issuers, the central challenge is maintaining consumer trust and control at a moment when the transaction initiation layer is moving away from direct human action.

Through the process of creating a structured testing environment, Visa is enabling issuers to build operational confidence ahead of broader market adoption. The CEMEA region's participation signals that preparation for agentic commerce is being treated as a cross-regional priority rather than a market-specific development.

Visa has stated it is working with AI platforms, developers, merchants, and ecosystem partners globally to support the scaling of trusted, agent-initiated payments. The CEMEA launch of the Agentic Ready programme represents the regional activation of that broader initiative, with the issuer layer identified as the critical starting point for building system-wide readiness.