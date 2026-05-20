France-based payment services company Worldline and Sweden-based digital bank and flexible payments provider Klarna have signed a framework agreement to integrate Klarna's full suite of flexible payment options across Worldline's online and in-store points of sale. Under the agreement, Worldline will integrate Klarna more deeply into its technology stack and acquire transactions on behalf of merchants, simplifying the process for businesses to offer Klarna at checkout.

The rollout will proceed in three phases. The first phase, beginning in 2026, will focus on integration into Worldline's Global Collect platform, its global online payment solution serving international ecommerce players in the travel and digital sectors. In the second phase, Worldline's enterprise and small and medium-sized ecommerce customers will be able to activate Klarna through a simplified onboarding process on Worldline's GoPay online payment platform. The final phase will extend Klarna's full suite of payment methods, including BNPL services, to in-store point-of-sale terminals.

Payment options and merchant benefits

Klarna's flexible payment options include immediate payments, interest-free short-term credit, and longer-term financing. The integration is designed to give merchants of all sizes access to these options without requiring separate commercial arrangements with Klarna, with activation available through Worldline's existing merchant platforms.

Worldline's head of acquiring services, Markus Frei, noted that the collaboration would introduce BNPL services across markets for online and in-person transactions. Klarna's chief commercial officer, David Sykes, described the partnership as a significant step in making Klarna's flexible payments available more broadly.

Industry context

The partnership brings together two of Europe's most significant payments players at a moment when flexible payment options have become an increasingly important factor in checkout conversion and merchant competitiveness. The integration of BNPL into both online and in-store environments reflects the continued expansion of instalment payment adoption beyond ecommerce into physical retail, a shift that requires payment infrastructure providers to support flexible payment methods across their full acquiring networks rather than only in digital channels.

For Worldline, the agreement deepens its flexible payments offering across a merchant base that spans both large enterprises and smaller businesses, supporting its position as a broad-based European acquirer. For Klarna, the collaboration with one of Europe's largest acquirers accelerates distribution across markets and merchant segments that would otherwise require individual commercial relationships to access, significantly extending the reach of its payment methods across the continent.