US-listed blockchain technology company OwlTing Group has announced the upcoming launch of OwlPay Booking Engine for Agent Checkout, a hospitality booking engine designed to support AI agent-initiated bookings and payments for hotels, bed and breakfasts, online travel agencies, and hospitality platforms. The service is projected to launch in June 2026.

The platform integrates three purpose-built layers, including OwlPay Agent Checkout for booking confirmation and payment acceptance, OwlPay Agent Wallet for AI agent-authorised payment, and OwlPay Harbor for cross-border supplier settlement. Together, these form an end-to-end pathway for AI agent-driven hospitality bookings from search through to property-level fund settlement.

Initial deployment and existing client base

OwlTing intends to onboard its existing hospitality client base at launch through its OwlNest property management system, which currently serves more than 2,800 hotel and accommodation clients worldwide. In 2025, gross booking volume across OwlNest client platforms reached approximately USD 280 million, with monthly gross order volume within OwlTing's Asia-focused booking ecosystem reaching approximately USD 30 million in each of March and April 2026. The company has clarified that these figures represent the aggregate value of real hospitality transactions within its existing client network and do not reflect OwlTing revenue or amounts currently processed through OwlPay.

OwlTing's founder and CEO, Darren Wang, said the company was not entering agentic commerce from scratch, as it already participates in real hospitality booking payment flows across Asia-focused booking engines and OTA-related scenarios. The company's goal is to extend this infrastructure to the global hospitality market, helping hotels, B&Bs, OTAs, and hospitality platforms become AI-agent-ready.

Platform architecture and payment flow

The service supports AI agent-driven bookings across four steps. In the search and reservation stage, AI agents acting on traveller instructions can search, compare, and select properties, with the conversational request carried through into a confirmed booking. OwlPay Agent Wallet then serves as the payment layer, giving the AI agent a self-custody wallet designed to execute payments within the scope of user authorisation. Funding paths include a Visa Direct integration that allows eligible US debit cardholders to fund USDC transactions without a separate exchange account.

OwlPay Agent Checkout, built on the x402 open payment standard, enables hospitality operators to receive AI agent-initiated bookings, confirm payment, and return reservation status to the booking engine in real time. Settlement runs through OwlTing's licensed rails, allowing operators to receive funds in fiat without managing stablecoin balances. OwlPay Harbor handles back-end cross-border settlement, designed to optimise how multi-currency proceeds reach hotels and property owners across jurisdictions. The company holds money transmitter licences or their equivalent in 40 US states.