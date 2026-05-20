DNA Payments and ETABS have partnered to deliver integrated payment solutions for retail, trade, and warehousing businesses in the UK.

The agreement connects DNA Payments' payment infrastructure with ETABS's TABS platform — a retail, trade, and warehouse management system with a focus on the UK tool and hardware merchant sector. The integration is designed to give merchants a unified view of transactions across point-of-sale terminals, trade counters, and ecommerce checkouts, reducing the need for separate systems and manual reconciliation.

Closing a gap in operational payments

ETABS was established in 2010 and is based in the north of England. Its TABS platform connects ePOS, stock control, warehouse management, and ecommerce in a single environment, and already integrates directly with major trade suppliers including Toolbank, Draper, and Sealey. The platform operates without on-site server costs and is described by the company as continuously updated.

For merchants operating high-volume environments,fragmented payment systems have long created friction at the reconciliation stage. The partnership addresses this by extending TABS's unified approach to include payments, meaning merchants can access stock management, sales data, accounts, and transactions through a single platform.

DNA Payments holds an existing presence in the ePOS sector and supports a range of payment methods and hardware types, including unattended terminals and tap-and-pay devices. Its offering includes direct payment management via a merchant portal and web checkout functionality.

Colin Neil, CEO of DNA Payments, noted that the partnership was driven by customer and partner feedback, and cited the ability to support merchants regardless of the size or scope of their operations. Moreover, Simon O’Brien, Co-Founder of ETABS highlighted that fragmented payment infrastructure had been a recurring issue for customers in the tool and hardware trade sector, and described the integration as closing that operational gap.

The partnership reinforces a broader trend in the UK merchant services market, where software providers and payment processors are converging to reduce complexity for businesses running omnichannel operations. In addition, for specialist vertical platforms such as TABS, embedding payment capabilities directly (rather than relying on third-party payment plugins) provides tighter data continuity and simplifies the vendor relationship for end merchants.